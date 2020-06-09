Apple may unveil its ARM-based Mac processors at WWDC this month

For a couple of years now, rumors have swirled that Apple might replace Mac Intel processors with its own chips, a move that would cause a seismic shift in the PC industry. Apple may finally confirm that news as early as this month at its WWDC developer conference, according to Bloomberg. It will reportedly reveal details about the processor switch (codenamed Kalamata) during the June 22nd event to give developers time to prepare.
As we’ve learned from previous leaks, the new chips would be built around the ARM-based A14 processor used in iPhone and iPad devices. The chips would be designed by Apple and built by contract manufacturer TSMC, which also manufactures processors for AMD and NVIDIA. That would give Apple control over components used in its Mac laptops and desktop computers, while dealing a huge blow to Intel, the current Mac CPU supplier. Mac computers would continue to run a version of macOS, revamped to accommodate the new chips.