Bloomberg: Apple plans first ARM-powered Macs in 2021

Apple is preparing to move some of its laptop and desktop PCs away from Intel chips, according to Bloomberg. The company is reportedly planning three Mac processors that are based on the A14, a yet-to-be-confirmed chip that is expected to power the next iPhone. Apple will use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the same firm responsible for its iPhone and iPad processors, to build the new Mac chipsets, according to Bloomberg. And, if all goes to plan, the first hardware featuring the new design will reportedly be sold next year.
The move has reportedly been years in the making. Apple has always pushed for end-to-end control of its products, including hardware and software. If you have complete ownership of the two, the company has long believed, it's possible to produce better performance and, by extension, experiences for the end-customer. Owning the supply chain can also lead to cost benefits that boost the company's bottom line or can be reallocated to other parts of the design. Apple has already made this transition with its smartphones and tablets, so it's not a huge surprise that Mac hardware could be moving in the sae direction.