Engadget review recap: Razr Fold, Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, Ultrahuman Ring Pro and more

Bose just launched new audio gear and the product I reviewed is the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker. The company is clearly taking aim at Sonos, and even though there's a lot to like about the sound, the lack of low-end oomph and connectivity issues in stereo mode are key caveats. "Sure, you'll likely be pleased with its standalone performance, although you may encounter some connectivity kinks with stereo pairing at first," I said. "At the end of the day, you could probably do better if sound quality is your primary concern, but you could also do a lot worse, especially in terms of design."

Engadget review score: 7.5/10