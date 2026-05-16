Engadget review recap: Razr Fold, Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, Ultrahuman Ring Pro and more
Welcome back to the semi-regular roundup of the latest reviews from Engadget. Spring is a busy time for new devices and several have passed over our desks recently. This time around, we've gold a foldable phone, new speakers, a wearable and more. Read on to catch up on all of the in-depth testing you might've missed.
Motorola Razr Fold
When it comes to foldable phones, Google and Samsung are likely the first names that come to mind. However, Motorola has now entered the fray and its first product, the Razr Fold, is no slouch. "If you're in the market for a big new foldable phone, the Razr Fold is more than just a third wheel," senior reviews writer Sam Rutherford said. "It's a great option in its own right, and starting at $1,900, it's a touch more affordable than the Z Fold 7 too."
Engadget review score: 8.8/10
Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker
Bose just launched new audio gear and the product I reviewed is the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker. The company is clearly taking aim at Sonos, and even though there's a lot to like about the sound, the lack of low-end oomph and connectivity issues in stereo mode are key caveats. "Sure, you'll likely be pleased with its standalone performance, although you may encounter some connectivity kinks with stereo pairing at first," I said. "At the end of the day, you could probably do better if sound quality is your primary concern, but you could also do a lot worse, especially in terms of design."
Engadget review score: 7.5/10
Ultrahuman Ring Pro
There's no doubt that Oura is the current king of the smart ring market, but that's not stoping the likes of Samsung and Ultrahuman from making a run at the crown. Ultrahuman's latest attempt is the Ring Pro. "Both the hardware and software of the Oura 4 are more elegantly styled, but I find Ultrahuman's more data-heavy approach more useful," senior reporter Daniel Cooper said. "I don't think someone purchasing either device will feel particularly miffed if they pick one of these over the other."
Engadget review score: 8.9/10
Denon Home 200, 400 and 600
Another company that's taking aim at Sonos is Denon, recently releasing the Home 200, 400 and 600 speakers. Each model has its strengths, but I argued the 400 is probably the most well-rounded of the three. "No matter which one of these Home speakers you choose, you'll be pleased with the vocal clarity and detailed sound they produce," I said. "And most importantly, you won't be let down by a broken app that's necessary to use the speakers to their full potential."
Engadget review scores: 8.2 (200), 8.6 (400) and 8.3 (600)
reMarkable Paper Pure
reMarkable's Paper Pure is a well-designed e-paper tablet that offers excellent handwriting on a great display. However, there's no backlight or the ability to type, and you'll need to contend with some clunky software in places. "The reMarkable Paper Pure is another fantastic piece of hardware from a company that just makes great tools," Daniel said. "Thankfully, with the exception of the backlight, almost all of the issues are with software, and that's a far easier thing to fix."
Engadget review score: 8.3/10
HP EliteBoard G1a, Samsung Galaxy A37 and more
A full PC inside a keyboard? That's exactly what HP did with the EliteBoard G1a. We also put Samsung's Galaxy A37 through its paces to see how it stacked up with a crowded midfield. If you're into recording audio on the go, contributor Steve Dent captured sounds with the DJI Mic Mini 2. And for the gamers, senior reporter Jessica Conditt spent some time with the Steam Controller that will ultimately work with the upcoming Steam Machine.