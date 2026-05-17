Apple's new Siri app will reportedly offer auto-deleting chat options

Apple might have a secret weapon for its revamped Siri that could help it compete against other AI chatbots. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple will introduce a feature that automatically deletes chats, as seen in its Messages app, to the updated Siri. According to Gurman, users will get a Siri setting that toggles between saving chatlogs for 30 days, a year or forever. Gurman added that Apple will also offer an option of whether Siri launches with the context of its previous conversation or starts a completely new chat.

However, automatically deleting chatlogs comes with a serious downside. Most LLMs prefer swallowing up as much personal data from chats as possible to enhance its capabilities and better tailor its future responses. On the other hand, Apple takes a more restrictive approach to train its AI, using synthetic data generation instead of real user data, according to Gurman. Although now, Apple may be able to market the fact that its AI falls behind the competition as a byproduct of wanting to protect its users' privacy.

Apple has a long history of prioritizing user privacy, while the relatively shorter lifespan of AI chatbots has already seen their companies providing chatlogs for criminal cases or lawsuits. Despite some competitors offering an incognito mode, like ChatGPT's Temporary Chat feature, Gurman reported that Apple's stance is that user privacy protections should be ingrained, instead of an optional setting. We're expecting to see the new Siri make its long-awaited debut at WWDC2026, which will kick off on June 8.