Spotify will start reserving concert tickets for an artist's most dedicated fans

In 2026, securing concert tickets to see your favorite musician can be a nightmare. Spotify hopes to change that with its latest feature. Dubbed Reserved, the company plans to begin identifying an artist's most dedicated fans with the intention of holding two tickets for them.

The program will roll out first in the US, with international markets to follow. Users will need to be 18 years or older with an active Premium subscription to be considered. "No racing against thousands of other fans, no hunting for codes," Spotify explains, "just a reserved window to purchase before tickets are on sale to the general public."

The company notes it will use streaming data, share history and other app activity to identify "real fans." Additionally, it will monitor Premium accounts to ensure they're being used by humans, not bots. But just like anything, Reserved won't be a sure thing. "There will be significantly more superfans than there are seats available on a tour, so not every fan will receive an offer," Spotify says, adding availability will vary by artist, tour and location. If you're selected by Spotify, you'll have the opportunity to purchase tickets during a dedicated window that will typically last about a day. It will notify eligible fans through email and an in-app notification. The company recommends users turn on location settings to ensure they don't miss out.

We don't know the scale of the program just yet, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Spotify has signed a multi-year agreement with Live Nation, the largest concert promoter in the US, to offer the feature. Notably, Spotify says it will send out ticket offers based on the locations a tour is scheduled to visit, but if you're identified as a dedicated fan, you will be able to buy tickets to any of the shows in a tour.

Spotify announced Reserved ticketing during its 2026 Investor Day event, where it also revealed Studio, a new standalone desktop app that gives users access to an AI agent that can generate content around their favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks. For example, you can use it alongside Spotify's recently announced Personal Podcasts feature to make daily audio briefings for yourself. It can also offer up listening recommendations and connect to email and calendar apps. Basically, it sounds like Spotify wants an excuse to collect more information about its users to train future AI models.

Just how much the new Reserved feature will help with finding concert tickets is hard to say. Beyond scalpers, a major reason why it sucks to buy tickets is because ticket pools have become increasingly fragmented into smaller and smaller pre-sale pots. Spotify isn't blameless in this; it was already offering pre-sale tickets through its app before today's announcement, and now it plans to offer even more.