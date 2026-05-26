June's PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup includes Xbox's Grounded

Sony has revealed the games that PlayStation Plus members can claim in June and retain access to as long as their subscription remains active. There's a very interesting name in the mix this time in the shape of Grounded (PS4 and PS5), which is from the Xbox-owned studio Obsidian Entertainment.

The Honey, I Shrunk The Kids-esque survival title — which left early access on Xbox and PC in fall 2022 — hit PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in April 2024 after Microsoft loosened its grip on first-party game exclusivity. The Xbox division's new leadership team is said to be reassessing that strategy.

The other two PS Plus Monthly games for June are Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 (PS4 and PS5) and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PS5). The former is a platform fighting game that features a mix of Nickelodeon characters. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a first-person shooter that's billed as a spiritual successor to the Warhammer: Vermintide series.

All three games will be available for PS Plus users to claim starting on June 2. You'll still have until then to snag two of May's games, Nine Sols and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

The other PS Plus Monthly game from May, EA Sports FC 26, is remaining in the mix a bit longer than usual. You have until June 16 to claim that one. Sony notes EA Sports FC 26 is getting an update on June 4 that will add an international tournament mode featuring 48 national teams. A cynic might be inclined to believe EA is looking to capitalize on a certain FIFA-branded international soccer tournament that's coming up.

Sony also revealed the first June addition to the PS Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers. Destiny 2: Legacy Collection will be available on June 9 — the same day that Bungie will release the final update for the long-running game as it winds down active development. While the base version of Destiny 2 is free-to-play, this bundle includes all the expansions up until 2024's The Final Shape, which wrapped up the main storyline. The final two expansions from last year, The Edge of Fate and Renegades, are not included in the Legacy Collection.

Meanwhile, Sony announced the latest Days of Play sale will start on May 27 and run through June 10. It will feature discounts on accessories (such as $100 off a PlayStation VR2 headset) and games including Ghost of Yōtei, Helldivers 2, Death Stranding 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. There are also discounts on PS Plus memberships for new subscribers and those upgrading to a higher tier. However, it seems like consoles aren't included in the sale this time following the recent price hike.