The Morning After: Apple's dramatic Siri overhaul is coming and it might look like this
WWDC is right around the corner.
Apple is preparing to reintroduce the new Siri at WWDC 2026 — and that's happening very soon. A report from Bloomberg offers an early preview of the update, with illustrations of what Apple's Gemini-powered AI agent will look like when it finally lands. "The final version set to be introduced to the public in June could differ," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman added.
Siri will soon live inside the iPhone's Dynamic Islandand, as before, you'll be able to wake the assistant by saying "Siri" or holding down your phone's power button.
You will also allow users to swipe down from the top center of the iPhone to bring up a new "Search or Ask" interface that incorporates elements from the current Search interface in iOS 26. There are still Siri Suggestions — a list of suggested apps — alongside new elements. Gurman suggests Apple will allow people to use the interface to launch apps, start text messages, add calendar appointments, search through notes and more.
The report also notes that Apple is considering giving users the option to access other AI services, including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, through this new interface. You can also expect to see a dedicated Siri app that can live on your homescreen.
Siri will also hang around your camera app. A new mode will replace the company's existing Visual Intelligence feature (which never fully took flight). It will allow people to snap a photo and run it through Google reverse image search or use a third-party AI agent for photo analysis.
In the Photos app itself, Apple will reportedly offer new "Reframe" and "Extend" tools that, as their names suggest, will let you adjust an image's perspective or use AI to generate visual elements. These are the features we've already seen on Android devices. Hopefully, Apple will have sped up its sluggish photo-editing features, including these new ones.
— Mat Smith
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