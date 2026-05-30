Engadget review recap: ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo, Fitbit Air, GoPro Mission 1 and more

Sony doesn't typically refresh its flagship 1000X headphones every year, but the company wasn't going to pass up the opportunity to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the highly-touted models. The Collexion is an ultra-premium take on the 1000X formula, but that doesn't mean it's entirely better. "Despite the improvements here, I prefer the overall tuning and the more effective ANC performance on the WH-1000XM6," I said. "For a set of headphones that costs $650, nearly $200 more than the "regular" version, I have some pretty high expectations. For the first time in the history of the 1000X line, Sony failed to meet them."