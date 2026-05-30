Engadget review recap: ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo, Fitbit Air, GoPro Mission 1 and more
A roundup of recent reviews published by Engadget.
We've run the gamut of gadgets here at Engadget over the last two weeks. Our reviews team has tested a dual-screen laptop, a fitness wearable, an action cam, two telephoto smartphones, flagship headphones and more. If you missed any of the in-depth impressions from those articles, read on to catch up on all of the reviews we've published recently.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo
For the "more screens are always better" crowd, ASUS has a dual-screen laptop that's a gaming powerhouse. There's only one problem: It's very expensive. "There's a childlike joy I get every time I open up the Duo to reveal its two displays, and as an adult I really appreciate the extra screen space you get with its design — not to mention its excellent performance," senior reviews editor Sam Rutherford said. "Unfortunately, its price means that most of the people who might also enjoy it probably can't afford one."
Fitbit Air
Google's latest fitness wearable gives Whoop and other screenless trackers some serious competition. "Google arguably has an advantage when it comes to AI and software, and Fitbit has established dominance in the land of heart-rate trackers," executive editor Cherlynn Low said. "The Fitbit Air feels like a natural marriage of the two companies' strengths and presents a compelling alternative to Whoop."
GoPro Mission 1 Pro
GoPro swung for the fences with the Mission 1 Pro, offering open gate 8K video from the largest action camera sensor we've seen thus far. The tradeoffs? It's bigger and more expensive. "Thanks to its larger sensor, higher resolution and incredible frame rates, the Mission 1 is now the best you can get in this regard, handily outperforming the rival DJI Osmo Action 6," contributing editor Steve Dent said. "For some creators, the extra quality will be worth it to help make their videos stand out. If budget is a factor, though, it's a much tougher sell."
Sony 1000X The Collexion
Sony doesn't typically refresh its flagship 1000X headphones every year, but the company wasn't going to pass up the opportunity to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the highly-touted models. The Collexion is an ultra-premium take on the 1000X formula, but that doesn't mean it's entirely better. "Despite the improvements here, I prefer the overall tuning and the more effective ANC performance on the WH-1000XM6," I said. "For a set of headphones that costs $650, nearly $200 more than the "regular" version, I have some pretty high expectations. For the first time in the history of the 1000X line, Sony failed to meet them."
Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs. Vivo X300 Ultra
While they may never be available in the US, it's worth keeping an eye on what Chinese companies are doing with smartphone cameras. More specifically, what these smartphone makers are doing with teleconverter attachments. "Availability aside, it's a good time to check on how Chinese phone makers are evolving their biggest, most expensive smartphones," UK bureau chief Mat Smith said. "With a dogged focus on their cameras, both phones serve a niche, but you shouldn't disregard that both devices are powerful Android phones, too."
Sennheiser Momentum 5, XGIMI Titan Noir Max and Steelseries Arctis Nova Elite
After a four-year hiatus, Sennheiser has updated its flagship headphones line with the Momentum 5 Wireless. The company finally has a set that's capable of taking on Bose and Sony in nearly every category. Steve reviewed XGIMI's Titan Noir Max projector, only to discover the excellent image quality is offset by the lack of features. We also put a $600 gaming headset through its paces, as contributor James Trew tested the Steelseries Arctis Nova Elite.