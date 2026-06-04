Google Wallet ID passes will be available in select EU states this summer

Google has announced that Google Wallet will support digital IDs from select European Union states starting this summer. The digital ID expansion also includes a new way to verify your age through Google Wallet, thanks to a partnership with Sparkasse Bank.

The announcement doesn't specify which EU countries will be able to add their IDs to Google Wallet, but the process will presumably work in a similar way to the app's support for adding passports in the UK and US. Users typically have to record a video selfie, scan their government ID and then let Google Wallet cross-reference the two before the ID can be added to the app.

Google's been building out support for age verification since early 2025 in compliance with the UK's Online Safety Act, and the variety of age verification laws that have followed in the US and abroad. The company introduced Zero Proof Knowledge technology into Google Wallet in April 2025 to make the app capable of using IDs to securely verify your age. Google Wallet's new integration with Sparkasse Bank appears to be an example of what the technology enables. Sparkasse customers will be able to confirm their age through Google Wallet without having to share details like their name, address or birth date.

Google

Alongside these ID and age verification features, Google says it's also making it easier to checkout with Google Pay. Now, if online merchants in the EU support Google Pay direct checkout, you'll be able to pick and pay with one of the payment options you have stored in Google Wallet, just like you can with Apple Pay. Google says it's also updated its Secure Payment Authentication feature so that EU customers can use Google Pay on European sites with just biometric verification, without the need to provide a one-time passcode or visit an additional identity verification site.