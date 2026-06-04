Elden Ring finally launches for Switch 2 on August 28

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Elden Ring is finally launching for the Switch 2 on August 28, following a lengthy delay. Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is a comprehensive collection that includes the main game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It also features new classes, weapons and armor, as well as customization options for your horse.

Those classes, weapons and horse customization options will also be available to purchase on other platforms, such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. However, we don't know how much that stuff will cost just yet.

We also don't know how much this whole package will cost for Switch 2. An Amazon listing suggests $80, putting it in Mario Kart World territory. That could be a placeholder listing, but there's some precedence for that price point. A combo pack with the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC costs $80 for other platforms.

This isn't the only FromSoftware game coming to Nintendo's latest console. The company is prepping a Switch 2 exclusive called The Duskbloods that looks like the spiritual successor to 2015's Bloodborne.