You can watch the Among Us animated series right now

The entire season of the Among Us animated show is now streaming. Paramount+ surprise-dropped the ten-episode season on its platform as part of a Summer Game Fest promotion. We knew the cartoon was coming, but had no idea it would be part of a surprise launch. That's always fun and pretty rare with TV shows.

The show has a decent pedigree. It was created by Owen Dennis, who previously made the criminally underrated Infinity Train. Good luck streaming that one, as HBO Max deleted it from existence as part of its massive corporate content purge that preceded the merger of Warner and Discovery. You can buy episodes on Amazon or via Apple TV.

In any event, the involvement of Dennis bodes well for the writing on this show. The voice cast is also stacked, with Yvette Nicole Brown, Randall Park, Dan Stevens, Phil LaMarr, Elijah Wood and Patton Oswalt all playing the variously-colored astronauts. Titmouse handled animation duties, which is the company behind The Legend of Vox Machina, newer The Venture Bros. episodes, The Midnight Gospel and the absolutely gorgeous Scavengers Reign.

The show is based on the popular multiplayer social deduction game Among Us. The game tasks players with sussing out a murderous saboteur, and the trailer indicates its following that basic premise. This game has proven so popular that it spun off into a VR title and a 3D version.