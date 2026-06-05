Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will launch across all platforms in Spring 2027

Conspicuous in its absence from Sony's State of Play (possibly because it didn't need it with so many big hitters), Square Enix's final chapter of its RPG remake is almost here. During SGF 2026's big Friday night showcase, we got a look at the FF7 crew's continued world tour despite a certain member's absence. (A spoiler from 1997 is still a spoiler.)

The trailer kicked off with a speedy summary of the original game, framing it as a different story of sorts. We also got to see the iconic airship Highwind in action, with a new seamless integration between navigating the overworld onboard and on ground, with a parachute.

There's a brief view of Cid and Vincent joining party battles properly for the first time. (Vincent's limit break transformation looks particularly cool.) You'll still be able to swap between characters during fights, while Vincent will be able to shoot parts of the environment in-game, although we're not sure if that's limited to certain chapters, as in Remake and Rebirth, or throughout the game.

A new equipment system, called Fits, will apparently unlock new movesets and battle boosts, while also offering a new degree of customization to how the characters look in-game. (And a new way to make money on DLC?)

A 2027 launch would be a tidy way to wrap up Remake's journey, 30 years since the original Final Fantasy 7 launched on the original PlayStation. Square Enix took one of the most influential RPGs in history, remade it, heavily adjusted the story and built an entirely new fighting system.

We couldn't glean much about how the battle system's been further refined for the final chapter, but I'm sure there will be even more to explore / complain about. Will we see more at SGF 2026's in-person event, which kicks off tomorrow? Unlikely, as Square Enix doesn't have a presence this year. Cruel, when I came here personally.