EA's Star Wars Zero Company drops August 27

The developers behind Star Wars Zero Company has revealed the official gameplay trailer for the title at Summer Game Fest 2026. They have also revealed that the game will be available on the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S starting on August 27. Star Wars Zero Company was announced in 2022 as one of the games being co-developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor.

Respawn developed the game with a new studio called Bit Reactor, with EA as the publisher. The studio includes former Firaxis Games employees and was also founded by Greg Foertsch, the senior art director on XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2. That's why it wasn't a huge surprise that Star Wars Zero Company showed similarities to XCOM in its announcement trailer in April.

"Our team has poured everything we love about Star Wars into Zero Company," said Foertsch. "We've worked hand-in-hand with Lucasfilm Games to create an authentic Star Wars story packed with unique new characters, robust character customization, a new ship, Separatist Droids, and much more, all rooted in the conflict of the Clone Wars."

The game's story is set in the "twilight of the Clone Wars" and revolves around former Republic officer Hawks. As Hawks, you'll have to recruit allies across the galaxy and across species to put a team together and hunt Kundri Fathom, the leader of a Dark Side cult that poses a threat to the entire galaxy. The "Den" will be your base of operations, from which you'll form teams and dispatch groups of your friends, called Operators, to different locations in the map. And because of the game's setting, you'll encounter Anakin Skywalker, a Jedi General at that point in time, who's also on an important mission.

You can now preorder Star Wars Zero Company for $70 in Standard Edition for the PC, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A Deluxe edition that unlocks cosmetic packs, five painted weapon themes and the Crystalline Astromech Cosmetic Pack, which includes an R3 droid is also available.