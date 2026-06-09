Apple is making it easier to create Genmoji in iOS 27

Apple made several announcements about iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence at WWDC. But it didn't mention a small but fun update rolling out with iOS 27 when it becomes available: The ability to create better Genmoji and to tweak it easily until you get the result you were hoping for. MacRumors has discovered a new Genmoji creation experience in the platform's developer build, which starts with giving you the option to make one from an existing emoji, an image from Photos, a person tagged in your gallery or written text prompt.

Now, here's where the new experience truly shines. If you didn't like the output you got, you can use the new "Describe a change" interface to tell the Genmoji creator how to change it. You can alter colors and add elements if you want, simply by typing in another text prompt. In MacRumors' example, the user asked for a kitten with an umbrella and then asked the creator to change the orange cat to calico without having to repeat the process from the start. With the current creator, you'll have to make a brand new Genmoji if you didn't like the first result it gave you.

In addition, the new creator reportedly generates more consistent output, with the default being emoji in cute, 3D cartoon style. You'll be able to change the style, however, with new options that including Genmoji that look like drawings or sketches.

Apple didn't elaborate on this particular set of changes in its WWDC announcements, but it did add a line in its Apple Intelligence reveal that says: "Genmoji quality is even better and allows users to describe the changes they want to make." The company says it's rolling out its new Apple Intelligence features sometime this fall.