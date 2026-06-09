Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave hits Switch 2 on September 17

September was already looking like an absolutely stacked month for big games as many major developers and publishers stay well clear of Grand Theft Auto 6's November 19 release date. Nintendo added to the logjam during its latest Direct, when it confirmed Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will hit Switch 2 on September 17.

This is the first new entry in the series since Fire Emblem Engage from 2023. Nintendo announced the latest installment last September.

Fortune's Weave features four playable heroes: Cai, Dietrich, Theodora and Leda. You'll participate in a gladatorial-style contest called the Heroic Games, the winner of which is granted a wish. A special physical edition of the game includes steel book, art book, art cards and map.