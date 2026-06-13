Engadget review recap: Razr Ultra, AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE and more
A roundup of recent reviews published by Engadget.
It's as hot as the surface of the sun here in the southeast US, and we've got another batch of freshly baked reviews for you to catch up on. If you've missed any of our team's in-depth testing over the last two weeks, read on for a full rundown of all of our latest impressions on foldable phones, an affordable GPU, headphones and more.
Motorola Razr Ultra
In case you've been living under a rock, Motorola turned its iconic Razr phone into a set of foldables. Now on the second iteration of the Razr Ultra, the company hasn't done enough to justify a pricier follow-up. "With Samsung expected to announce a new Z Flip before the end of the summer, buying a Razr Ultra right now at full price feels like a bit of a trap," writer Sam Rutherford said. "It's a good phone, I just wish it cost less."
AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE
It's not a great time to buy a GPU, but AMD has a unique solution for the budget crunch. With the RX 9070 GRE, the company offers older tech for less money, but you'll have to make some sacrifices along the way. "Given the times we're in, I can't easily recommend that you run out and buy the Radeon RX 9070 GRE," writer Devindra Hardawar said. "But if you're in desperate need of an upgrade, and you can't wait until next year, it's a solid choice for midrange 1440p gaming."
Honor Magic V6
Honor just launched the Magic V5 last August, but it announced the Magic V6 in March. Editor Daniel Cooper argues the company rushed out a successor to maintain its claim of the world's thinnest foldable. "The tragedy of this device is that you can throw a rock and hit an issue with the UI design or software that you would expect to have been caught during the QA period," he said. "Some of these would be forgivable in a cheaper handset, but not in an ultra-premium flagship of this caliber."
Marshall Milton ANC
Although over-ear ANC headphones are aplenty, noise-canceling on-ear headphones are much more rare. Marshall has a new take on the on-ear formula, balancing its product lines with a dash of distraction blocking on the Milton ANC. "The heritage of the popular Major line clearly has been put to good use here to make an on-ear headphone for the more discerning listener," writer James Trew said. "The ANC capabilities are strong for the form-factor, even if they might be considered more mid-pack if they were over ears."
Logitech Mobi Fold
Is a folding mouse the ultimate travel accessory? For a certain set of people, Logitech's Mobi Fold may prove that answer to be a resounding "yes."
"I'm faster and more productive when using a physical mouse and I'm more than willing to carry one with me, just as long as it doesn't weigh things down too much," Sam said. "And with the Mobi Fold, Logitech has created one of the most travel-friendly pointers on the market."
2027 Rivian R2 first drive
While we await an opportunity for extended testing, you can read some initial impressions from behind the wheel of Rivian's R2 SUV. "[The] R2 is very much a standard SUV, but one that proved both capable and comfortable in all conditions," writer Tim Stevens said. "After a day of driving, I found myself liking it a lot more than the R1S. In other words, there's no sophomore slump here, and now I'm even more excited about the R3X."