Engadget review recap: Razr Ultra, AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE and more

Is a folding mouse the ultimate travel accessory? For a certain set of people, Logitech's Mobi Fold may prove that answer to be a resounding "yes."

"I'm faster and more productive when using a physical mouse and I'm more than willing to carry one with me, just as long as it doesn't weigh things down too much," Sam said. "And with the Mobi Fold, Logitech has created one of the most travel-friendly pointers on the market."