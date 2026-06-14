Apple reportedly has three more iOS 27 features coming in the fall

Beyond the upcoming teasers shown off at WWDC 2026, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that there are three more unannounced features coming with iOS 27. In the Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is working on a new watch face, a customizable Camera app and functionality for third-party chatbots within Siri. Gurman said he's unsure why these feature weren't shown off, but some of them are confirmed as they already exist within the developer beta for iOS 27.

According to Gurman, a new watch face will likely arrive when Apple refreshes its smartwatches in the fall. Previous rumors detailed that an upcoming watch face could be based on the Modular Ultra option that's exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra, but one that's more simplified and designed for the other Apple Watch products. Similarly, Gurman expects the updated Camera app to debut alongside an expected iPhone 18 Pro announcement that could arrive in the fall. This feature isn't currently available in the iOS 27 developer beta, but Gurman previously reported that a new Camera app could let you choose exactly which functions appear and where they're placed in the app.

While Apple Intelligence was a major focus of WWDC 2026, Apple is still working on a feature that would allow for third-party chatbot integration within Siri, according to Gurman. The idea involves letting Siri users switch easily from its default Apple Intelligence to other models, like ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude. Currently, the iOS 27 developer beta only allows for switching between Siri and ChatGPT, but Gurman said that the list of options will "get longer in the future."