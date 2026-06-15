Google Earth's flight simulator mode is now available in your browser

In case Microsoft Flight Simulator is a little too realistic for your tastes, there's a new way you can take to the virtual skies. Google Earth has a flight sim mode of its own, and it can now be accessed by anyone globally via their browser. Android Police spotted a social media post from the Google property announcing this update.

Prepare for takeoff. ✈️ Flight simulator is now available globally on web to all users. https://t.co/jV5ZW7BZeW We've recently added many our most powerful professional desktop features to web. Elevation profiles, new import types, but there's always been one other feature... pic.twitter.com/s11NDaCx60 — Google Earth (@googleearth) June 12, 2026

Google Earth seems to be the area where the massive company remembers that tech can be cool and downright fun. In 2024, it added an option for seeing historical recreations of select times and places. This is the sort of clever curio we love, and Google delivered even more the following year.

Once you have Google Earth open, go to Explore Earth, then the Tools menu to find the Flight Simulator mode. There's an FAQ for you newbie virtual pilots to help you get acclimated to the Google Earth simulation. Just bear in mind two caveats. For one, this is an experimental feature, so you might have some wonky moments with the flight simulator. And second, Google wants to be very clear that this isn't enough to put you in the cockpit of an actual 747: "The flight simulator is designed for casual exploration rather than high-fidelity aerodynamic training," it notes. Happy travels!