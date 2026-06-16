AWE 2026: Live updates from keynotes by Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, Google and Qualcomm at the XR show

We don't typically go all in on covering Augmented World Expo, which the organizers describe as "the world's largest spatial computing event." But in recent years, more of the companies we report on have attended, presented or made announcements at the event. And today, we expect Snap CEO Evan Spiegel to be making some big announcements at his keynote, which starts at 1230PM ET.

Our senior reporter Karissa Bell is live on the scene, and together we will bring you a rundown of all the news from the show as it happens. Spiegel's presentation is expected to last a pretty short 25 minutes, but he will be followed almost immediately by Qualcomm's Ziad Asghar and then Google's Hugo Swart and Juston Payne. Those two companies are scheduled for another 25 minutes each, so we'll liveblog that as well. We'll kick off this liveblog at 930AM ET, and share with you everything we expect to be announced at AWE 2026, as well as what it's like to be there at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

Most of all, we'll tell you if the event's promise of "You'll Feel Spatial. We Promise" is nonsensical. (What does it mean to feel spatial? I take up quite a lot of space, am I spatial?" We look forward to spending time with you, dear readers, so stay tuned!