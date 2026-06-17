FIFA wants Jamal Musiala to forget about Dre (during the World Cup)

FIFA is known for having a strict policy about making sure brands, which aren't official sponsors and advertisers, don't appear on World Cup fields and stadium. For instance, it recently made sure that Beats wasn't getting any free advertisement on the field and had Bayern Munich player Jamal Musiala literally cover the logo of his headphones with tape during warmup.

At FIFA's request, Jamal Musiala had to cover the logo of his Beats by Dre headphones with a tape strip before the Curaçao game. FIFA is cracking down hard on brand logos at the World Cup – even the players have to hide logos if the companies are not official tournament sponsors... pic.twitter.com/PaAPBZYXP5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 16, 2026

X user @iMiaSanMia posted a photo showing Musiala wearing headphones with a covered logo, reportedly at FIFA's request, before Bayern's match against Curaçao. If you haven't heard yet, FIFA also had Levi's cover its logo with a tarp at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, which is being called the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for the World Cup. Levi's, of course, took advantage of the buzz around it and replaced its social media profile picture with a tarp-covered version of its logo.

While the Beats branding isn't showing up on the field, it's been popping up on a lot of football/soccer players' social media posts. In fact, it's been using the players to tease an unannounced over-ear headphones model, which could have customizable colors based on the variety we've seen so far.