Every new game we played at Summer Game Fest 2026
The year's biggest gaming show had plenty of titles worth playing.
SGF was a busy show this year. You can check out everything from the show in our gaming portal, but we also wanted to pull together everything else we steered, fought and fled during the annual gaming showcase. It includes some indie darlings, some triple-A titles nearing launch and possibly your next favorite game — unless it's GTA 6.
My colleague Jessica Conditt has also collated all the announcements and reveals from a hectic summer week of gaming news. You can check that you've not missed anything right here.
D-Topia
With muted colors and white robots à la Portal, D-Topia is a relaxing puzzle game set in a utopia that might not be so perfect.
My brief demo at SGF teased mysteries and was a welcome, cozy palate cleanser compared to the raids on tombs and dinosaur attacks I played the same afternoon. Like Grave Seasons (trend alert!) there's a not-so-cozy-as-it-seems undercurrent. The game starts as soon as the protagonist arrives (or was he born? Where did everyone come from?), with ever-present robots gently guiding you around the facilities. The bots also explain your role at D-Topia and your cute apartment, which can be increasingly customized as you progress through the game. A visual system switch lets your character see what others can't, helping you to spot issues and communicate with broken robots across the facility. According to the press release, decisions will matter in D-topia, with storyline implications based on what you do (or don't do) inside the confines of this muted utopia.
The puzzles themselves are initially simple block moving with some basic arithmetic (and I mean 1+1 levels of basic), although subsequent puzzles add extra wrinkles and obstacles. There aren't any timers or urgency, at least during the early part of the game — you can even solve extra puzzles as a form of overtime for extra in-game currency. Players can explore the mystery of D-Topia themselves on July 14.
Control Resonant
We've taken a closer look at the making of Resonant here, but I wasn't going to miss out on the chance to try arguably the biggest game available to play at SGF 2026. Perhaps like many of you, I'm a lapsed Control player (PS4, 2020; Stadia (RIP), 2021; PS5, 2023). You don't need to fully understand the plot of the original to get up to speed with the stakes and main characters. Jesse Faden, who you played in Control, is missing, and it's up to her powerful brother, Dylan, to find her while battling the mysterious threat called the Hiss.
As we mentioned in our feature, it's less about shooting this time and more about melee. The playstyle immediately reminds me of Devil May Cry where you'll regularly juggle foes into the air, slam them into the ground or hammer a blend of differing weapon attacks on bigger enemies until they break. In the early beats of the game, Dylan soon unlocks paranormal powers like huge leaps, levitation, high-speed dashes and more. Soon, I was speeding through the morphing Manhattan, suggesting a thankfully faster start than in Control. It took me a beat to figure out what the super-powered traversal reminded me of: Super Punch's Infamous series. The demo also reminded me to give Control another chance. Maybe on the iPhone?
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
We played an early preview of Way of the Sword a while ago. Still, as the game approaches its September 25 release date, Capcom had a bigger demo to showcase monster fights, exploration and other parts of the latest samurai epic. Onimusha: Way of the Sword feels like a deliberate evolution of the series, trading the static dread of the past for a richer, more reactive combat loop. The meticulous temple recreations are back, but they're now crawling with creepier monsters that demand more than just mindless sword slashes. While the issen counters remain the high-risk gold standard for masters, the demo leaned heavily into basic parries and dodges that speed up the flow of battle, rewarding players who wait for the perfect opening to finish off Genma demons. I found resisting the urge to attack and instead aiming for a counterattack was the quickest way to clear out enemies. The new demo showcased two distinct demon arms: secondary weapons powered by a gauge that builds up from normal attacks and parries.
One option is twin daggers that let you sustain yourself with a health-drain skill, while there was also a wind-powered spear designed for crowd control. The latter is particularly satisfying, utilizing area-of-effect slashes that can even suck in nearby fire sources to amplify your damage output. You'll need that power to deal with new threats like Rashogan, a grotesque, fingery boss capable of sprouting chain-link limbs to hurl trees and demon energy your way. Beyond the combat, the world feels more consequential and vibrant, with more civilians either cowering from the demon invasion or running shops for the protagonist's benefit. Failable side quests and some extra jeopardy to optional fights, too.
Among Us Story: On Guard
When you're unable to pull together friends to play the original Among Us, try Among Us Story: On Guard. This new title appears to be part of a full-court press for Among Us, including the just-released animated series. I'm not sold on the title, but perhaps it's being set up for a series of standalone games. The demo was frustratingly short, part of Nintendo's Switch 2 third-party showcase at SGF, but hit the right playful tones of a detective-style game, as you fight to prove your innocence using far more evidence than most of my Among Us defense speeches. You run around the familiar spaceship environments, although the demo funnels you through to the handful of interactions and conversations available in the brief preview. It plays around with the fundamentals of the base Among Us experience, like brief minigames and sabotage, repurposing them into a narrative problem-solving distraction. I'm not sure there's enough storytelling weight to make more than one game out of it, but the demo was a fun distraction. There's no release date yet, but it'll eventually launch on PC and Switch.
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Expect a lengthier preview very soon, but I got to play an extended demo of Star Wars Galactic Racer. I'm not a huge Star Wars fan (or a racing game fan), but I was intrigued that it was being made by Fuse Games, a UK-based studio founded by former lead developers and co-founders of Criterion Games – the folks behind Burnout, my favorite racing game series. Full impressions are coming soon when they're allowed.