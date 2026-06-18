Apple TV will broadcast the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix for free

Apple TV has a treat for Formula 1 fans. The platform is streaming the Austrian Grand Prix, with all sessions available to watch. This includes practice rounds, qualifiers and the race itself. Even better? It's free and I don't mean "free for subscribers." Anyone can pop open the app and watch, subscription or not.

Events start on June 26 at 7:30AM ET with the first practice round. There's another practice round later that day at 11AM ET. The qualifying round begins on June 27 at 10AM ET and the race starts at 9AM ET on June 28.

REMINDER ‼️ Apple TV will make the entire Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix race weekend available FREE to viewers in the U.S., with live coverage from June 26–28. pic.twitter.com/uJ4b1Xp4wP — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) June 18, 2026

The platform has gone all-in with Formula 1. It recently secured broadcast rights in the US and the company says viewership is up when compared to last year. Despite signing a deal for exclusive streaming rights, Apple has allowed Netflix to air certain races. Others will be available to watch on IMAX screens.

The company is also dipping its toes into other sports. It streamed a Major League Soccer game captured entirely with iPhones and now airs Major League Baseball doubleheaders on Friday evenings.