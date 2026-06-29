DJI's Osmo Pocket 4P promises 17 stops of dynamic range

At an event in Malta, DJI has released some more information about its incoming pro gimbal camera, the Osmo Pocket 4P. A successor to the hyper-popular Osmo Pocket 3 vlogging camera (alongside the mainstream Osmo Pocket 4), the Pocket 4P comes with two cameras: one with a regular wide lens like the Pocket 4, and another with a 3x zoom lens for portraits and product shots.

DJI now says that the Osmo Pocket 4P will offer 17 stops of dynamic range, which would beat every other consumer-level camera and put it on par with Arri's mega-expensive cinema cams. DJI also introduced a new log mode, D-Log2, that will allow users to take full advantage of that extra dynamic range. The 17-stop claim will need to be verified, of course, once the camera is officially released.

DJI also revealed the focal length of the lens as equivalent to 60mm for a full frame camera, making it handy for portraits and product shots, along with a "large" aperture that it didn't yet reveal. Since we already knew this was a 3x zoom, that puts the main camera at about 20mm, giving users both ultra-wide and portrait options.

The other main piece of news is that the Osmo Pocket 4P will come in white as well as black. That's the same color as the Pocket 4P's main rival, the Insta360 Luna Ultra, and gives buyers another color option. Like the latter, it could prove to be a dust and dirt magnet, however.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The company is keeping all other specs under wraps, including things like the price, resolution and frame rates. This information isn't too hard to find, though, due to leaks and the fact that the camera is already on sale in China, as per DJI's usual wonky staggered release schedule. There's still no release date for Europe or North America, but you can likely expect it to go on sale some time early next quarter.