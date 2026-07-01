Gemini Spark comes to Google's Gemini app for macOS

Google has started rolling out its new agentic AI assistant, Gemini Spark, to Gemini's app for macOS. When the company launched Spark at its I/O developer conference in May, it explained that the assistant turns Gemini into an "active partner" that can actually do tasks for you.

On Mac computers, for instance, you can ask it to (finally) sort the massive number of the PDFs in your Downloads into specific folders. You'll also be able to get it to do tasks on your Workspace apps using files in your computer, such as asking it to create a spreadsheet with invoices saved on your laptop. In the future, Google will also update Spark so that it can run tasks on your computer that you tell it to do from your phone. If you're away and need a specific file, for instance, you can ask Spark to find it for your laptop and then email it to you.

All of those tasks, however, require you to trust Gemini with your information. If you're worried about privacy and security, well, Google says the assistant will only be able to access files you give it permission to use. In case you don't mind giving Spark access to more of your data, you can now link it with Google Tasks and Keep. Integration with third-party apps, namely Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable and Zillow Rental, will also be available over the coming weeks.

Gemini Spark for macOS is still currently in beta testing and is only available for users in the US 18 and older paying $100 a month for Google AI Ultra.