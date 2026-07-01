Meta is reportedly building its own cloud business

Meta could spin up its own cloud business to make use of the infrastructure investments it's made to train and run AI models, Bloomberg reports. The social media provider has traditionally paid for risky bets on smart glasses and virtual reality with the money it makes through its extensive online ad business. Selling cloud infrastructure would put Meta in direct competition with Amazon, Google and newly-minted cloud provider SpaceX.

The cloud business could offer multiple services, according to the report, like selling access to AI models run on Meta's infrastructure, or leasing the computing power of its data centers to other companies looking to train AI. Offering something akin to Amazon Web Services could help make back some of what Meta has already spent on its new bet. As part of its AI plans, the company has committed to investing $600 billion in the US by 2028. Meta has also already made more than a few expensive hires to build its AI superintelligence team.

Meta Compute, the data center and AI-focused initiative Meta created in January, is currently developing the new cloud business, according to Bloomberg. Engadget has contacted Meta for more information about its data center plans. We'll update this article if we hear back.

At least so far, Meta has made accessing its Muse Spark AI model free for anyone using apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or the standalone Meta AI app. Paying for a subscription just unlocks higher limits for generating images and access to more advanced reasoning. The company's new AI model will be integrated into wearables starting with the recently announced Meta Glasses, and like Google, Meta is also working on AI agents that can handle personal and professional tasks on a user's behalf.