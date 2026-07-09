I quite fancy a Slate EV in a Crayola crayon color

Up to this point, Slate's barebones EV has adopted Henry Ford's maxim about having it any color you like so long as it's black grey(-ish). But if you were looking to snag the affordable electric truck with something a little different, you can thanks to the company's new partnership with Crayola. The pair are introducing five wraps in (apparently) famous Crayola colors for you to show the world your true colors. Those five shades are Cerulean (blue), Dandelion (yellow), Fern (green), Razzmatazz (pink) and Jersey Tomato (no prizes for guessing this one).

Early on, Slate said it designed the truck to be wrapped as part of the extensive customization options on top of the base model. If you opt for one of the Crayola starter packs, you'll not only get the wrap, but a key fob cap, clip-on dashboard Slatelet (a little custom icon doodad) and complimentary decals. If you want to get in line for such an offer, you'll need to pre-order your vehicle by dropping the necessary $300 deposit. After that, you can head to the Slate Marketplace and pick out your desired color, which will set you back $1,550.

As for me, I'm wondering if I'd prefer one in Dandelion or Fern, since it's not that often you see a lush green SUV on the roads.