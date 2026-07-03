How to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2026

Speedrunners are once again descending on Minneapolis to tear through games in aid of a fantastic cause as this year's edition of Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) is about to commence. The week-long, round-the-clock event starts on Sunday. You can watch all of the action live on Twitch. If you miss a particular run, you'll be able to catch up on the VODs on YouTube.

After a preshow at 12:30PM ET, the action will start at 1PM with a 102% run of one of my favorite games of all time, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong-Quest. Recent games making their GDQ debut include Don't Stop, Girlypop!, Super Meat Boy 3D, Pragmata, Resident Evil: Requiem, Unbeatable, Mouse: PI for Hire and Saros.

I'm interested to check out a pinball showcase with Total Nuclear Annihilation as well as the Gordon & Daxter run. This is a modded version of Jak & Daxter in which you play as Gordon Freeman with Half-Life weapons and movement. I always love it when there's a Super Mario Maker 2 race on the schedule, so I'm looking forward to that too.

As always, SGDQ is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Last year's edition raised over $2.4 million for the cause.