The X app for iOS now has a built-in video editor

X is trying to nudge its users to post more original videos on the app rather than repost popular clips from elsewhere. In service of that, the platform has added a video editor to its iOS app.

Nikita Bier, X's head of product, noted that the editor and recorder tool includes an option to add overlay captions in multiple languages with a customized look. There's a green screen feature as well.

Today we're launching a brand new Video Editor and Recorder in the iOS app. This includes some long-awaited features: • Overlay captions in multiple languages and customize their look

• Green Screen—Add custom backgrounds using posts or photos from your camera roll One of... pic.twitter.com/d9gNKqpTTw — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) July 6, 2026

"One of our biggest priorities is to give creators the tools to create original content & reward those creators," Bier wrote in a post on X. "We have plenty more updates coming to the video editor in the coming weeks." TechCrunch pointed out that X is currency rebuilding its Android app, but it seems likely the video editor will be available there too.

The video editor follows on other updates that indicate X is trying to chase the tails of TikTok and other video-focused apps. Last month, it added a video reaction function and it just set aside $1 million in payouts for live video streamers.

Back in April, Bier said X reduces the visibility of reposts and content from other platforms. "I recommend recording original videos with your own voice over," Bier wrote in a reply to one user. "We want net new content on the app."

While X is certainly hoping to better compete with video-centric platforms, there's another side to this. Having more original video content on the platform will help fuel the likes of Grok, which trains itself on public content on X.