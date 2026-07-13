You can easily scan QR codes that are already on your phone

The "trickiest" part of scanning a QR code you have saved on your smartphone is that it requires the use of two fingers. An appalling mountain to hurdle, no question. All you have to do is take a screenshot of that code that may have tickled your fancy. On the newer iPhones (or even most aging ones), hold the wake button and hit volume up until you see an onscreen flash to take a snap. As for Android devices, hold the power button and volume down to cue up a similar flash.

From here, it's just a question of navigating to your device's image gallery. On an iPhone, once you've selected the screenshot of the QR code, you'll see a small blue badge with three teeny lines that appears a little above the trash icon and an accompanying URL to its left. After you see the badge, click the QR code again, where you'll be given the option of opening it in the browser of your choice. The process is similarly easy on Android phones. After selecting the QR code screenshot, simply click the Lens icon. Hey presto! You've just scanned a QR code that was saved on your phone.