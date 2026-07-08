Official renders for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8, Watch 9, Watch 2 Ultra and Z Fold 8 leak

Official renders for a bunch of Samsung products just leaked, according to reporting by Android Headlines. These leaks include images of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The renders show the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in three colors, including white, gray and pink. Otherwise, the design looks extremely similar to the Z Flip 7, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. The cameras and flash have the same positioning, though we hope the internals have been upgraded a bit. The outdated camera system was basically the only bad thing about the Flip 7.

Rumors have suggested there will be two variants available, one that uses the Exynos 2600 chip and one that leverages the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This is likely to not be a massive hardware refresh, given the global RAM shortage. We have heard rumblings of a redesigned hinge and a lighter chassis.

Android Headlines also got its mitts on renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This is likely the wide foldable that Samsung's marketing has been alluding to when advertising the upcoming Unpacked event. It's fairly short and wide, and should be available in four colors. It's expected to have a 5.5-inch QHD+ external screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is the same aspect ratio found with Samsung's various tablets. The inner display should be a more traditional 7.6-inch panel with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

It's also expected to be extremely light, with rumors hinting at a weight of around 200 grams. Reports have indicated it'll come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. We also know the company is developing the Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is an upgraded version of the foldable. Renders for that one leaked last week.

Finally, we have renders for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2. The Watch 9 looks suspiciously similar to the Watch 8, but we absolutely loved that watch so that's fine by me. The renders indicate it'll be available in three colors and two sizes. We don't have too much information regarding specs, but there have been rumors it's going to shoot up in price by anywhere from $30 to $60.

The Watch Ultra 2 looks rather fetching, according to the renders. It should be available in just one size (47mm) and two colors. Again, we don't have actual specs but we do have rumors of a price increase.

None of this information is set in stone, though Android Headlines is a reputable source for leaks. In any event, we don't have that long to wait. Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for July 22.