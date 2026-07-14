If you're still on a single monitor, this is the best workflow upgrade you can make

Those who work from home or simply spend a lot of time at their desks will understand how rewarding it feels when you set everything up just right by buying the right peripherals or finding good productivity apps. Something you can't replicate with software alone, however, is the additional screen real estate that comes with adding another display to your setup. If you've never done it before, setting up a second monitor may seem complicated, but it's as simple as plugging it into an available DisplayPort or HDMI port on your computer. Docking stations come in handy if you're using a laptop with limited port options.

The biggest practical benefit that a dual-monitor setup offers is the ability to have more windows open at the same time. You could have two 24-inch monitors positioned next to each other, or you could stack one above the other if you're running out of horizontal space on your desk. There's nothing stopping you from stacking bigger 27- or 32-inch monitors, but it's recommended you find the optimal viewing distance first. Some workflows, like programming or writing, can also benefit from having one monitor positioned vertically. You can always switch orientations within the display settings on your computer.

Something you do need to keep in mind with a dual-monitor setup is how well the displays match. Ideally, you'd pick up the same model to make sure the size, resolution, refresh rates and color balance all line up as closely as possible.