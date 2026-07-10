Xreal's $299 lightweight a01+ AR glasses are now available to buy

A few months ago, smart glasses brand Xreal announced a new budget-friendly sub-brand called X by Xreal (likely to run into obvious branding issues if shortened to XBX), and you can now buy its debut product.

The a01+ AR glasses are designed for a mainstream audience who want a "pocket cinema" for their games and movies (think commuters and frequent flyers). Crucially, they're light, weighing in at just 62 grams, largely achieved by Xreal opting to eschew a built-in camera.

The focus, then, is firmly on media consumption, and Xreal was able to equip the a01+ with dual-layer 120Hz Micro-OLED displays that support HDR10 and can get as bright as 1,600 nits. They'll also upscale SDR content, and they employ a proprietary spatial stabilization algorithm that keeps the picture steady and clear even if you or your environment suddenly moves.

The a01+ promises a portable movie theater with a virtual display "equivalent to 147 inches at 4 meters." They offer a 50-degree field of view and that 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth on-the-go gaming. You also get three color profiles: Cinema, Eye Care and Standard.

As for sound, the built-in 9x20mm drivers can be set to output in four different modes. 3D Surround envelopes you in 360-degree spatial sound, while Cinema boosts dialogue. Whisper is your plane-friendly mode that reduces sound leakage, and finally Standard offers a balanced EQ which Xreal says is perfect for music and streaming.

When you're buying a pair of AR glasses, fashion probably isn't at the front of your mind, but Xreal has outfitted the a01+ with interchangeable front frames so you can customize them to suit your personal style. You can even 3D print your own accessories. Their slimline build also makes them easier on the eye than some of the chunkier premium smart glasses Xreal also makes.

The a01+ AR glasses are on sale now for $299.