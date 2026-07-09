Sony launches $120 in-ear monitors for pros

Sony has released a new set of in-ear monitor earphones. The IER-M500 earphones are being positioned as a pro-grade option for use on stage, either by musicians or sound techs. Sony's press release emphasizes the set's comfort even over long wear, with four options of noise-isolating eartips to ensure the best fit. The set is equipped with Sony's unique ear fit supporters to lock the earphones in even while in an active performance. IEMs require good noise isolation for stage settings, and the IER-M500s accomplish that with a fully sealed structure and a large acoustic chamber.

These are the first new high-end IEMs from Sony in a while, joining a lineup for professionals that also includes the MDR-M1 studio headphones that the company released in 2024. Pre-sale of the earphones begins today with a suggested retail price of $120. There are clear, black, or red and blue color options.