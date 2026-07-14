Google brings Gemini in Chrome to UK users

Google has just rolled out Gemini for Chrome in the UK. The integration doesn't sit well with everybody — and Gemini isn't the most popular AI assistant out there — but you will start seeing an "Ask Gemini" button with a sparkle icon soon if you're in the United Kingdom and use Google's browser. Gemini's Chrome integration used to be exclusively available to AI Pro or AI Ultra subscribers, but Google made it more widely available in the US on desktop in late 2025.

The company then rolled out the feature to Latin America and the Middle East, and then to Canada, India and New Zealand, until it made its way to over 50 countries around the world. Upon using the feature for the first time, Google will let you know that Gemini will be able to access your open tabs to reply to your prompts. "Tabs are shared for more relevant answers," the notice reads. "Google uses the content and URL of shared tabs. Your current tab is shared in new chats." It ends the notice by letting you know that you can change the setting anytime.

Gemini in Chrome can summarize lengthy content opened in your browser and compare information across multiple open tabs. It also features deep integration with Gmail, Maps, Calendar, YouTube and other Google apps. That means you can ask it to check locations in Maps or add events to your Calendar, as well as draft emails for you, without having to leave your browser. In addition, it comes with Nano Banana built in, giving you access to Google's in-house image generator from your sidebar. If you're not a fan, however, you can simply right-click on the Ask Gemini button at the top right corner of Chrome and select Unpin to remove it from your browser.