How does the Apple Watch water lock feature actually work?

When should you use water lock? It's a no-brainer to use the water lock feature on Apple Watch if you're a swimmer or have a pool at home. In fact, you won't have a choice, since it turns on automatically when you're engaged in a water exercise like swimming or surfing. As an extra precaution, you might want to turn it on manually using the steps noted above during times when your wrist isn't completely submerged, but the watch still gets wet. This might be if you wear it in the shower, while washing dishes or just during a run home in the rain. Utilizing this feature will ensure that any residual water is removed.

What happens if you don't turn on water lock? The watch will likely be fine (assuming it's a model with a high water-resistance rating), but you run the risk of water pooling inside and causing eventual damage. While that water-resistance rating gives you the confidence to wear an Apple Watch while swimming or doing other water-based activities, you should be aware that water-resistance weakens over time with any device. Keeping as much water out of the insides as possible, especially if you're swimming in a chlorinated pool, can help prolong the life of your smartwatch. Next time you go for a swim, see if you can spot the water coming out of the side speaker when you press the button. And consider the intricate process that's happening to keep the watch free of moisture inside.