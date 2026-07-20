Samsung just unveiled a Galaxy credit card ahead of Unpacked

Samsung just unveiled a credit card ahead of its big Unpacked event on July 22. The Samsung Galaxy Card is not as exciting a reveal as, say, a new foldable, but it could be useful for company diehards. That's because it gives a decent amount of cash back when you buy Samsung products.

All told, users will get a five percent cash reward on "eligible purchases made directly with Samsung." This can add up. The entry-level Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs $1,500, which would give purchasers $75 as a cash reward.

Users will also get a $200 cash reward if they spend $2,000 with the card within the first 90 days of an account opening. That's basically a ten percent cash reward, though being saddled with $1,800 of debt doesn't sound too fun.

Otherwise, there's a three percent cash reward on purchases made with Samsung Wallet and a two percent reward on streaming service payments. Finally, all other purchases receive a one percent cash reward and the card offers a 20 percent discount on Samsung's VIP Advantage loyalty/warranty platform.

The card will be available from July 22. On that date, consumers can apply online or at any Samsung retail store. Samsung's latest Unpacked presentation begins at 9AM ET that same day. The company will likely introduce a whole bunch of new gadgets throughout the event, which should offer multiple opportunities to get that five percent cash reward.

Samsung isn't the only big tech company with its own credit card. The Apple Card has been around for years. Amazon also has multiple branded credit cards.