How to watch Samsung's July 2026 Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, and since the company already announced the Galaxy S26 lineup earlier this year, all signs point to new foldables and wearables being the launch event's main focus. The company is hosting Unpacked live in London, but you'll be able to watch it from home at 9AM ET / 6 AM PT through Samsung's website, the Samsung YouTube channel or in the livestream we'll embed in this article closer to the event.

Leaks and rumors that have trickled out ahead of the event suggest the biggest change Samsung will make to its foldable phones is the addition of an entirely new aspect ratio. Whereas the ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 looked more or less like a normal smartphone while closed, a rumored "wide" Galaxy Z Fold 8 could come in a more passport-like shape that makes it better for watching videos while open. The design is allegedly similar to Apple's own rumored foldable, and may be sold alongside the Galaxy Flip 8 and a "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra" with the same aspect ratio as the current Z Fold 7. Besides new colors and RAMaggedon-influenced prices, all three phones are expected to ship with updated Snapdragon chips. The Ultra model might also have faster wireless charging and a less-noticeable crease.

Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at Unpacked. Visually, the smartwatches may look similar to last year's models, but both are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, and the Ultra 2 is rumored to include a larger 800mAh battery. Samsung is also working with Google, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster on smartglasses, which Google demoed at I/O 2026. While those glasses aren't supposed to be available until the fall, it's possible Samsung could share more information about both collaborations at its event.