Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs. Motorola Razr Ultra: Which is the better buy?

When it comes to design, the Flip 8 is clearly the more pocketable phone. At 180g and 6.1mm thin when unfolded, it's lighter and sleeker than the Razr Ultra, which weighs in at 199g and measures 7.2mm unfolded. When folded, the Razr Ultra is of course chunkier at 15.7mm versus the Flip 8's 13.1mm. If you frequently carry your phone in a pants pocket, the Flip 8 wins.

As far as design goes, Samsung sticks to what it knows and offers a bunch of color options (Graphite, Cream, Pink and Mint) for its glass and metal smartphone. The Razr Ultra, on the other hand, comes with some more options, offering a quilted Alcantara back for the Orient Blue model or an actual wood finish for its Cocoa variant.

Both phones have an IP48 rating, offering protection from water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. That 4 in IP48 indicates that particles larger than 1mm are blocked, but fine sand and dust can still get into the hinge area, so you should keep that in mind regardless of which phone you go with.