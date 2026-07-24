Google is expanding access to its Gemini Spark agentic AI assistant

Google is making Gemini Spark, the agentic AI assistant it announced at this year's I/O developer conference, available to more people. Unfortunately, they still don't include free users. In the US, Spark is rolling out to everyone paying $20 a month for Google AI Pro. It's also rolling out globally to Google AI Ultra users, who are paying between $100 to $200 a month for their subscription...unless they're in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, the UK and Nigeria. Those who can now access Spark with this expansion may want to check if it also comes with local language support.

Spark is powered by Gemini 3.5 and is deeply integrated into Google's Workspace apps. Users can assign tasks to it by going to the Spark page, either via the sidebar on a computer or by tapping on the option under menu on mobile. From there, they can type in the tasks they want Spark to do. They can tell Spark, for instance, to check their emails and calendar schedules every morning and then let them know what to prioritize. Spark can also automatically create draft responses for when emails from a particular person hit the user's inbox, or summarize lengthy email threads. Users can use Spark to create detailed reports in Google Docs from meeting notes and emails, as well. As these are only a few possible tasks for Spark, users can check out Google's support pages for more information.