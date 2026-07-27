Why is the Apple Watch SE 3 so much cheaper than the rest of the lineup?

Deciding if the Apple Watch SE 3 is worth it really comes down to the features that you value most. The SE 3, and the SE line as a whole, is designed for those who are on a tight budget. The Apple Watch SE 3 is the best budget Apple Watch you can buy right now. It's ideal for first-time Apple Watch users who are still deciding if it's for them and want to get familiar with how it works. It's also great for students and the elderly. This is the model to get for your teen or grandparent.

The great news is that Apple Watch SE 3 still has all the same usability and tracking features as other Apple Watch models, outside of the few exceptions noted. This includes features like advanced sleep tracking with sleep apnea notifications, wrist temperature sensing, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, vitals tracking, on-device Siri, one-handed gestures and more. Plus, it will work with the latest watchOS 27. So beyond the few missing stats that won't be tracked, you'll get a very similar experience while using it.

The $150 savings is worth it for someone testing the waters or a light user, like a teen or senior. But if you're a regular Apple Watch user, you're better off finding a deal on an older model standard series Watch, like Series 9 or Series 10, or saving up for the Series 11. This way, you get every feature at your disposal, plus better battery life.