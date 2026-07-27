Why is the Apple Watch SE 3 so much cheaper than the rest of the lineup?
There are some features you may end up missing.
Apple Watch is often the top choice for iPhone owners since it pairs so well with the smartphone and the entire Apple ecosystem. The latest in the more affordable SE line is the Apple Watch SE 3, which launched in September 2025 alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3.
You may be wondering whether it's worth stepping down to that model, which is $150 less than the Series 11, or even stepping up to it from an older Apple Watch. There's a reason the SE line, and most recently the SE 3, doesn't cost as much as the rest. It comes down to a few design and material changes, some missing features, and shorter battery life and slower charging time. For some, the trade-offs are worth it for the more palatable price point. Others may not be willing to lose the upgrades. But what specifically makes the Apple Watch SE 3 so cheap?
Apple Watch SE 3 has cosmetic differences
The Apple Watch SE 3 might look virtually identical to the Series 11, and it is a huge upgrade compared to the Apple Watch SE 2, which launched three years prior. It adds features like an always-on display, 5G capability and a more powerful chip. But comparing Apple Watch SE 3 to the Series 11, there are some notable differences when it comes to the look. The first is size. The Apple Watch Series 11 comes in 46mm and 42mm sizes, while the SE 3 comes in 44mm and 40mm. This may only be important to those who are particular about the look or fit and want something a tad smaller.
More important is that the Series 11 has a brighter display, which is a worthwhile upgrade if you're using it outside a lot, like during runs, walks or daily commuting. It also has a more durable display, which is useful for anyone, but especially if you are accident prone or you work with your hands. You want something that can withstand getting knocked around or potential impact on the screen without it cracking or scratching as easily. It's worth noting that the SE 3 screen is still pretty durable and more crack-resistant than previous generation SE models. The Series 11 also comes in a titanium finish option, whereas the Apple Watch SE 3 only comes with a recycled aluminum casing.
A few feature downgrades
Operationally, the SE 3 does not have the ECG nor blood oxygen apps for respiration and breathing rate, so you can't take these measurements. It does capture heart rate, including resting, live and zones while working out. But if taking ECG readings or checking your blood oxygen levels is important to you, this matters. There's also no depth gauge or water temperature sensor, which swimmers should note. You don't get Precision Finding for iPhone, something those who misplace their phone often in the house or office might miss. You can always, however, just ping your phone from the Watch so it beeps, one of the underrated features of Apple Watch.
Perhaps one of the differences that is most likely to be a deciding factor is that the Apple Watch Series 11 boasts longer battery life and charges more quickly. Apple Watch in general already doesn't have great battery life compared to other smartwatch brands. Every model with the exception of the Ultra series only lasts a day in real-world scenarios before needing to be recharged. With the SE 3 sporting the same 18-hour battery life the original Apple Watch did, compared to up to 24 hours with the Series 11 (the SE 3 can go up to 32 hours in low power mode versus 38 hours with the Series 11), that will be a tough pill to swallow for some. It means the Watch would probably need to be recharged by the time you get home from work instead of lasting until you go to bed.
Is the Apple Watch SE 3 worth it?
Deciding if the Apple Watch SE 3 is worth it really comes down to the features that you value most. The SE 3, and the SE line as a whole, is designed for those who are on a tight budget. The Apple Watch SE 3 is the best budget Apple Watch you can buy right now. It's ideal for first-time Apple Watch users who are still deciding if it's for them and want to get familiar with how it works. It's also great for students and the elderly. This is the model to get for your teen or grandparent.
The great news is that Apple Watch SE 3 still has all the same usability and tracking features as other Apple Watch models, outside of the few exceptions noted. This includes features like advanced sleep tracking with sleep apnea notifications, wrist temperature sensing, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, vitals tracking, on-device Siri, one-handed gestures and more. Plus, it will work with the latest watchOS 27. So beyond the few missing stats that won't be tracked, you'll get a very similar experience while using it.
The $150 savings is worth it for someone testing the waters or a light user, like a teen or senior. But if you're a regular Apple Watch user, you're better off finding a deal on an older model standard series Watch, like Series 9 or Series 10, or saving up for the Series 11. This way, you get every feature at your disposal, plus better battery life.