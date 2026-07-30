Google Voice paid subscriptions offer more than just a phone number

All Google Voice plans leverage Google AI to block spam calls. This feature can also transcribe voicemails, turning them into easily scannable text. It can integrate with Google Meet and Calendar as well. Manage everything from the Voice Admin Console, which handles number porting to ensure calls route to the right person or device, as well as billing. It's secure and offers support for emergency dialing.

In terms of the plans, the free service provides a single number that works via Wi-Fi and cellular data. It offers unlimited domestic calling and texting using an existing mobile number, but masks your actual phone number with a unique Google Voice number. This option is suitable if you're just starting out or for sole proprietors and freelancers who only need a single number. You may also find it valuable for personal use, like if you want to mask your real number for dating websites or have an alternate number to provide to stores for loyalty programs or text message marketing.

Step up to the $10 per month Starter plan that adds professional calling features and 24/7 support. Your number also won't be reclaimed if you don't use it for a while, which is a benefit for those who might only use Google Voice sparingly or at certain times of the year. This option also adds three-way calling and call transfers, great for conference calling; and call recording, which can be useful for things like interviews. There's also desk phone and ATA support. The top-of-the-line Standard plan is usually $20 per month but on sale at the time of this writing for $10 per month. It adds Gemini AI features like the ability to take notes from your calls, and it can manage call routing with auto attendants. This is ideal for small business owners who have more advanced needs.

There are also step-up plans for larger teams that include things like support for up to 10 users and up to 10 domestic locations, calls to most European countries from within Europe, voicemail transcription, integration with Google Calendar and Meet, and call forwarding. Those plans are more suited to smaller-to-medium-sized businesses that require more premium features and multiple numbers. The Premier plan for teams includes unlimited international locations, advanced reporting via BigQuery and automatic ad-hoc user call recording. Standard is good for businesses of any size, while Premier is suitable for multinational businesses.