Google Voice paid subscriptions offer more than just a phone number
Here's what you get when you upgrade.
Google Voice is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service that provides individuals and small businesses with a virtual phone number they can use for calls, texts and voicemails. It uses either a web or mobile app, and the advantage is that your personal phone number is kept private. A call or text message is routed through your internet connection or mobile carrier network, so you're able to communicate not only from your smartphone but also from a deskphone or even your computer. There's even the option to make and receive calls directly from the Gmail app. But Google Voice can do a lot more with the right plan.
There are three plans from which you can choose. The Basic plan is free, and then there are the Starter and Standard plans for personal use, both of which are priced at $10 per month at the time of this writing. There are also business-geared, team Starter, Standard, and Premier plans for $10, $20 and $30 per month, respectively. Is it worth it to pay more for advanced features? That depends on your needs. But for most individuals using it for personal reasons or for a freelance business, for example, you're probably best off starting with the free Basic plan to get familiar with how it works, then moving up as necessary. Some business owners with multiple employees, however, may find value in signing up for a paid tier right off the bat. But let's take a closer look.
Comparing Google Voice plans
All Google Voice plans leverage Google AI to block spam calls. This feature can also transcribe voicemails, turning them into easily scannable text. It can integrate with Google Meet and Calendar as well. Manage everything from the Voice Admin Console, which handles number porting to ensure calls route to the right person or device, as well as billing. It's secure and offers support for emergency dialing.
In terms of the plans, the free service provides a single number that works via Wi-Fi and cellular data. It offers unlimited domestic calling and texting using an existing mobile number, but masks your actual phone number with a unique Google Voice number. This option is suitable if you're just starting out or for sole proprietors and freelancers who only need a single number. You may also find it valuable for personal use, like if you want to mask your real number for dating websites or have an alternate number to provide to stores for loyalty programs or text message marketing.
Step up to the $10 per month Starter plan that adds professional calling features and 24/7 support. Your number also won't be reclaimed if you don't use it for a while, which is a benefit for those who might only use Google Voice sparingly or at certain times of the year. This option also adds three-way calling and call transfers, great for conference calling; and call recording, which can be useful for things like interviews. There's also desk phone and ATA support. The top-of-the-line Standard plan is usually $20 per month but on sale at the time of this writing for $10 per month. It adds Gemini AI features like the ability to take notes from your calls, and it can manage call routing with auto attendants. This is ideal for small business owners who have more advanced needs.
There are also step-up plans for larger teams that include things like support for up to 10 users and up to 10 domestic locations, calls to most European countries from within Europe, voicemail transcription, integration with Google Calendar and Meet, and call forwarding. Those plans are more suited to smaller-to-medium-sized businesses that require more premium features and multiple numbers. The Premier plan for teams includes unlimited international locations, advanced reporting via BigQuery and automatic ad-hoc user call recording. Standard is good for businesses of any size, while Premier is suitable for multinational businesses.
Should you upgrade to a paid plan?
If you're new to Google Voice, ideally, you'll want to start with the free service, setting up a basic VoIP line from which you can make and receive calls and messages. Get familiar with how it works and then evaluate your needs later. If you want to use this only for yourself, maybe for a home-based side business or if you're a freelancer, the free plan might be sufficient. Then you don't have to get a second phone line from your carrier, and you won't have clients calling your personal number.
You only need to consider a paid plan if you would use some of the step-up features, like three-way calling and call recording. For larger businesses, you can look into the team plans. In all cases, you don't have to pay for another cellular line, which will undoubtedly cost more. You can use the number(s) you already have.
Keep in mind that Google Voice isn't the only option. There are competitors like RingCentral, which has features like video conferencing and team messaging, and Ooma, which is perfect for a small office setting. But whether you choose Google Voice or an alternative, it's a useful option to create your own phone line or lines without having to invest in a secondary number and plan from your wireless carrier. And it's a good option for individuals, especially the free service, if you simply want to mask your real number. For solopreneurs, freelancers and other individuals, the free service should be fine. If you'd find value in the upgrades, you can try out a paid tier. For businesses, if you want features like AI voice transcriptions, you may want to upgrade, too. But either way, start with the free option, use it for a few months, and go from there.