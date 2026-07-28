Apple Upgrade is a subscription program for the company's devices

As expected, Apple has announced a new subscription program for its devices in the US. Apple Upgrade enables consumers to pay a monthly fee for a device instead of making an (increasingly expensive) one-off payment. When the lease is up, they can swap their hardware for a newer model, keep the device or return it. There are extra fees to upgrade or keep a device, or to terminate the lease early.

Apple Upgrade will replace the long-running iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments options in the US. Once they're eligible, those who are already enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program will be able to switch to Apple Upgrade to lease a new product, opt for Apple Card Monthly Installments, buy their device outright or move to carrier financing.

The new program includes a range of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac options. Prices start at $18 per month for iPhone, $12 for both Apple Watch and iPad, and $25 for Mac. You don't get your full run of Apple's product lineup though: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Apple Watch SE, MacBook Neo, Mac mini, iPad (A16) and Studio Display are not available for the Apple Upgrade program.

Leases run for 12 or 24 months for iPhones and Apple Watches, and 24 or 36 months for iPads and Macs. Consumers will be able to pay off their devices early for an extra fee. At the end of the term, customers can upgrade their device, purchase it with a one-time payment or simply return it to an Apple store to leave the program. The new Upgrade program is run by Klarna, and much like a credit card, you'll need to be approved before you can participate. Klarna provides an app where you can keep track of payments and lease information. You can also add AppleCare to any of the devices in your lease agreement.

Apple was reportedly looking at a similar offering as recently as 2024. However, it's believed that the company ditched the idea due to financial oversight concerns. What's more, Klarna was already available as a buy now, pay later option in Apple Pay.

Apple Upgrade is debuting soon after the company sharply increased the prices of many iPad and Mac models. It's widely expected that the next batch of iPhones (which Apple will all but certainly reveal in September) will be more expensive than previous models.

Update, July 28, 2026, 9:17AM ET: Clarified the lease periods and next steps for iPhone Upgrade Program members.