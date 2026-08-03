Smartwatch vs smart ring for health tracking: The difference between these two wearables
It depends on what exactly you care most about tracking.
If you're obsessed with tracking your health there's an excellent chance you already own either a smart ring or a smart watch. But what if you're just getting into fitness and want to know which wearable offers the best health monitoring features? In broad strokes, smartwatches are better for tracking exercise thanks to their extensive app support, while smart rings are ideal for monitoring sleep patterns as they're so lightweight and comfortable. Both sets of devices have their strengths and weaknesses (smartwatches have to be charged far more regularly than rings, just to name one example), so let's get into which health tracking wearable is right for you.
Should I buy a smartwatch or smart ring to monitor my health?
This doesn't actually have to be an "either/or" scenario. If you want to track your health 24/7, there's a case to be made for buying both a smartwatch and a smart ring. The former are better at active fitness tracking, while the latter are more dependable for accurate sleep monitoring. That said, the majority of folks will get by with just a single health-monitoring device.
While certain people might ditch their smart watches for something simpler, this type of wearable is your best bet if you're obsessed with exercise. Not only do smart watches provide accurate heart rate readings, they allow you to tailor and track bespoke exercise routines. They also sport a lot more features than smart rings, allowing you to take calls, listen to music and access apps when paired with your phone.
For those whose primary goal is to monitor their sleep patterns, a smart ring might be the better option. While smart watches can track sleep data, they're not exactly practical to wear all night in bed. By contrast, smart rings are much more comfortable when you're trying to drift off due to their small, lightweight form factor. Though they're obviously not as feature-packed as most smart watches, smart rings can be used to monitor your skin temperature and stress levels; two important factors to analyze and tackle if you're suffering from poor sleep. In other words, if exercise tracking is your main goal, buy a smart watch, but if sleep monitoring matters more, pick up a smart ring.
What is the best health tracker smart device?
We currently rank the Fitbit Charge 6 as the best fitness tracker overall, but there are a bunch of great options, regardless of whether you're looking for a smartwatch or a smart ring. Back to the Fitbit Charge 6, not only can you pair it with exercise machines via Bluetooth, it can also track your ECG, skin temperature, stress levels and sleep patterns. It's an excellent, exhaustive tracker.
On the watch front, you really can't go wrong with the Apple Series 11, which we'll circle back to shortly. If you're Team Android over Team Apple, the Pixel Watch 4 is worth serious consideration thanks to its reliable tracking features and attractive design. Joggers seeking a GPS running watch need look no further than the Garmin Forerunner 165. Lightweight, waterproof and with a bright and attractive AMOLED screen, it's highly accurate at tracking distance, pace and heart rate. The Forerunner 165 also has serious staying power, with an average battery life of 11 days in smartwatch mode.
The best smart ring for sleep tracking is the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Though it's on the pricey side, it's incredibly comfortable to wear, while its lightweight, comfortable design makes it perfect for wearing in bed. The amount of data it compiles is pleasingly detailed, too. You might also want to consider the Oura Ring 4. Comfy, with an unshowy, adult design, the Finnish company's smart ring is bolstered by a terrific app that sports a refreshingly clean design (though we don't love that you have to pay a subscription to access basic hardware features). On that note, if you're on a budget, definitely think about picking up one of these fitness trackers that don't lock core features behind a monthly subscription.
Which smartwatch is best for monitoring health?
Though Google and Garmin both offer strong competition, the Apple Watch Series 11 is our favorite smart watch at time of writing. Boasting significantly better battery life than its predecessor (over 24 hours on a full charge), Apple's device will look sharp on your wrist thanks to that gorgeous, wide-angle OLED touchscreen. At just 37.8 grams, it's also comfortable to wear for extended periods.
Though its comprehensive health monitoring features are mainly focused on physical activity (its high blood pressure alerts are a welcome addition), the Series 11 is also an excellent alternative to a smart ring for tracking sleep. The latest Apple Watch's Sleep Score provides an accessible way of analyzing your sleep patterns so that you can learn how to improve your rest. Just bear in mind that, as with all smartwatches and other fitness trackers, the Series 11 isn't great at tracking calorie expenditure because it can't take metabolic readings from your wrist.