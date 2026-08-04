You can now bug your WhatsApp group chats with an @all ping

WhatsApp is continuing its busy summer with another set of minor feature updates. The biggest add for the messaging service is the ability to ping all members of a group chat with @all. This feature is akin to the 'here' and 'everyone' pings that platforms like Discord, Slack or Microsoft Teams offer. It's a smart way to ensure everyone sees important or time-sensitive messages. The definitions of 'important' and 'time-sensitive' will surely vary by group, though, so hopefully you aren't in too many chats where every baby and pet pic merits a ping. Fortunately, WhatsApp is offering ways to contain the possible @all abuse. In any chats with more than 32 people, the feature will only be available to admins. And although these pings will go through even in a muted group chat, users can opt to mute @all pings in their notification settings.

The other changes include tweaks to WhatsApp polls. Going forward, an end time can be set for votes to be submitted and there will be an option for anonymous voting. The creator of a poll will also have a 15-minute window to edit their questions in case they need to fix typos or make clarifications.

The final update to WhatsApp is the ability to more quickly create a new group chat from an existing one. Rather than add people individually to a new group, you'll be able to split off into a side convo with a single tap.