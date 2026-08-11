How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your PS5

Though your PS5 happily works with Bluetooth gamepads and accessories like Sony's first-party Media Remote, it doesn't natively support Bluetooth audio. Why is this? It's mainly because Bluetooth headphones were never designed to support low latency audio, despite enhancements with the tech over the years. Reducing latency is absolutely key in games. If your headphones can't keep up with the onscreen action, in-game immersion is immediately kiboshed. Imagine trying to play a high-octane, twitch-based online shooter and hearing that incoming headshot a split second too late. Boom! Their goes your virtual skull. Even the best Bluetooth headphones simply weren't designed for modern video games.

Regular connection dropouts and subpar mic quality are likely also reasons Sony doesn't offer support for Bluetooth audio out of the box. If you own a modern smart TV, you might be able to connect your Bluetooth headphones to your television, then enjoy PS5 audio that way. Even if that method does work out for you, you're still going to be left with high latency audio that really isn't up to snuff for enjoying fast-paced games.