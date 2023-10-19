The best PS5 accessories for 2026
Plus some of our favorite games for the console, too.
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Sony's latest console may be a few years old at this point, but it's still got plenty to offer — including some of the best games of this generation. Whether you just got a new PS5 or PS5 Pro, or you've had yours for a little while, you may want to give it a refresh of sorts by investing in some new accessories. Luckily, there are tons to choose from. These are the best PS5 accessories we've come across, plus some of the best games you should try out if you haven't already.
Best PS5 accessories
PlayStation Plus Extra
If the PS5 is your first console or you're coming from an Xbox, one of the first things you'll want to pick up is a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription. It'll help you build out your game library, and you have a few options to choose from since Sony revamped the service last year to add multiple tiers. Of the three that are currently available, the "Extra" one is the best value. Priced at $18 per month or $160 per year, it grants you access to a library of up to 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games. Each month, you'll also get a handful of free games and PlayStation Store discounts. The combination of those perks makes it easy to start making the most of your new PS5. — Igor Bonifacic, Contributing Reporter
SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless
Do the people you live with a favor and buy yourself a decent headset. It will prevent nerves from fraying and is a must for any multiplayer game. The options for gaming headsets are vast, so we recommend picking one with a solid track record. In 2021, SteelSeries updated its iconic Arctis 7 headset to improve battery life and add a USB-C port for charging. What the company didn't change was the headband design that many people credit for making the Arctis 7 one of the more comfortable headsets on the market. SteelSeries sells a few different variants of the Arctis 7+. You want to go for the 7P+ model; it comes with support for the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech. — I.B.
Let's be honest, using a gamepad to control media playback isn't a great experience. If you plan to use your PS5 as your primary streaming device, spending $30 to buy Sony's first-party Media Remote is a no-brainer. Pairing is easy and the dedicated playback controls mean there's no need to memorize how those controls are mapped on the DualSense. Plus the dedicated Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube keys make it easy to launch those streaming apps, even when your console is powered off. — I.B.
While you can charge your DualSense controller with the USB-C cable that comes with your PS5, a more elegant solution is the DualSense Charging Station. It can store and charge two controllers simultaneously so you can always have a second PS5 controller ready to go if the one you're currently using runs out of battery. The charger will also free up the USB ports on your PS5 for other accessories. — I.B.
Since 2021, Sony has allowed PS5 users to expand the console's modest 667GB of usable storage by installing an aftermarket M.2 SSD. More recently, the company released a software update to add support for 8TB NVMe drives. Most people won't need that much additional storage. At the same time, the PS5's base storage can start to feel limiting quite quickly. For that reason, one of the first things new PS5 owners should buy is an NVMe drive. Engadget maintains an entire guide dedicated to the process of upgrading the PS5's storage capacity. But for the purposes of this article, I'll point you to one of the best plug-and-play models available right now. The MP600 Pro LPX from Corsair checks off all of the compatibility requirements listed by Sony. Best of all, it's reasonably priced: the 1TB model usually goes for $70 when it's not on sale. — I.B.
The PS5's DualSense controller is already one of the best gamepads you can buy, but for those seeking more customization, consider saving up for a DualSense Edge. It's pricey at $200, but in the long run, the Edge could end up saving you money thanks to its fully replaceable analog sticks. Plus, the ability to add a set of rear paddles and modify the pull length of the trigger buttons make for one of the most versatile gamepads out on the market right now. — I.B.
It's kind of crappy that Sony chopped up the PlayStation 5 and started selling its formerly standard features piecemeal — but that's exactly why the PS5 disc drive is such a thoughtful gift. The disc drive attaches to the PS5 Digital Edition or PS5 Pro, adding the ability to play physical media on the consoles, just like the good old days. In the age of virtual storefronts and cloud play, this isn't a necessary accessory, but cracking open a game case and sliding a disc into a console is a ritual that plenty of players enjoy. The PS5 disc drive costs $80, but that feeling of gaming nostalgia is priceless. — Jessica Conditt, Senior Reporter
Our PlayStation Portal review was not particularly positive, but for the right person it could be a transformative gift. The Portal does one thing: it moves the output of your PlayStation 5 from a TV to a handheld with an 8-inch screen. If you know someone who often isn't able to play their PS5 because they share a TV, or someone who ends up propping up their phone in front of their TV to watch the big game while playing, the Portal could be perfect for them. It works best if the PS5 is hard-wired but if you have decent Wi-Fi you can get just fine results either way. While I use it primarily to play while on the couch, it's also capable of remote streaming if you're away from home, so long as you have a good internet connection on both sides. — Aaron Souppouris, Executive Editor
Gamers can be hard to shop for. Even if you know the type of games they usually play, there's no guarantee they'll like a specific title. But I have no qualms in recommending Astro Bot to anyone on your list who has a PS5.
I don't have a ton of time to play games, so I'm careful about which ones I pick (mostly I just play whatever Engadget reviews) so when Jess called Astro Bot "one of the best games Sony has ever made" I figured it was a safe bet. That was an underestimation on my part. It's a delight: Inventive but completely intuitive, adorable but not cutesy. You play as Astro who is tasked with finding his bot friends on different fantastical planets. Some of those friends are dressed up as characters from other video games. The novelty isn't just gratifying for gamers: in my house, it also led to discussions of gaming history. For example, my husband and son looked up Ico after seeing bots dressed as the game's two main characters.
The controller itself plays a big role, both on-screen and in the novel ways you use it. The gameplay is challenging, but easy enough to pick up that my seven-year-old has gotten pretty deep into it. In fact, that's my one complaint. Between all the other people in my house that want to play it, I rarely get a chance. But that just attests to the universal appeal — a great quality in any gift. — Amy Skorheim, Reporter
Tunic
I'm going to ask you to trust me on this recommendation, because to say too much about what makes Tunic special would be to rob the game of its magic. Do yourself a favor and try to play this one without turning to the internet if you run into a roadblock. On the other end is one of the most rewarding gaming experiences in recent memory. — I.B.
We're big fans of the Persona series here at Engadget, and for many of us here, Persona 3 is the game that introduced us to the franchise. Under the direction of Katsura Hashino, Persona 3 established the stylistic template that later Persona games would follow. And what a template it was. Even close to two decades later, the original PS2 release still oozes with style. And don't get me started on the soundtrack. Persona 3 Reload sees the game updated for a modern audience with the help of the Unreal Engine, and it is one slick package. If the PlayStation owner in your life is an anime fan, they'll love getting Reload this holiday season. — I.B.
God of War Ragnarök
A list of the best PS5 accessories and games wouldn't be complete without at least one exclusive. God of War Ragnarök can sometimes suffer from pacing issues and overly chatty NPCs, but there's no denying that Sony's Santa Monica Studio has crafted another heartfelt chapter in the story of Kratos and Atreus. The PS5 is also the best place to play Ragnarök. On Sony's latest console, the game ships with two rendering modes and support for variable and high frame rates. Provided you own a relatively recent TV, those features make it possible to play the action RPG at up to 90 frames per second in some situations. That's a level of technical proficiency rarely seen in most AAA console games. — I.B.
For a game that doesn't have any humans in it, Stray offers one of the most humanist tales in the medium. It's also just plain cute. Playing as a tabby cat creates opportunities for fun and mischievous opportunities around every corner. You can scratch furniture, jump on tables to knock things over or just loaf for a few moments in a cozy spot. It took me a while to get around to playing Stray, owing to the fact I had only recently lost my beloved ginger cat shortly before BlueTwelve Studio released the game in 2022. But once I finally got around to it, Stray quickly became one of my favorite games. — I.B.
If the PS5 owner on your list this holiday season doesn't own Helldivers 2, then you should get them a copy for them. After a lull earlier in the year, Helldivers 2 is enjoying a resurgence in popularity on both PlayStation and PC. Despite some recent balance changes, the appeal of the game remains unchanged: It's all about having a good time with your friends as you shoot up some aliens and robots. Friendly fire is a feature, not a bug, but that's part of the charm. While you're at it, get yourself a copy, too, so you can play with your friend or family member. — I.B.