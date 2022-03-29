PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are Sony's take on Xbox's Game Pass

After months (if not years) of speculation, Sony has officially announced its revamped game subscription service as it looks to take on Microsoft's all-conquering Game Pass. The company is keeping the PlayStation Plus branding as it combines PS Plus and PlayStation Now into a three-tier service, but don't expect Sony to add new PS4 or PS5 games on their release day.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the lowest tier and it's effectively the same as the current version of PS Plus. You'll be able to claim two games per month that you can download nd play as long as you maintain your subscription. You'll also get discounts in the PSN Store, cloud storage for save files and access to online multiplayer features.

Pricing stays the same at $10 per month; $25 per quarter and $60 per year in the US; €9 per month, €25 per quarter and €60 per year in Europe; £7 per month, £20 per quarter and £50 per year in the UK; and ¥850 per month, ¥2,150 per quarter and ¥5,143 per year in Japan.

Developing...