Image credit: Sony

PlayStation Plus Collection gives PS5 owners some of the best PS4 games

Sony may have found its answer to Xbox Game Pass.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
55m ago
PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony

Want a reason to maintain your PlayStation Plus subscription? How about more than a dozen of the best titles released during the PS4 generation? Today, Sony announced that PS5 owners with an active PS Plus membership will have immediate access to something called the PlayStation Plus Collection. It's a small but impressive library that contains critically-acclaimed titles such as God of War, Bloodborne and The Last Guardian. If you own a PlayStation 4, there's a good chance that you've bought some of these games already. But if any of them are missing from your collection, or you skipped the PS4 generation entirely, you'll have access to them as soon as you make the leap to next-gen hardware.

Here's every title that was confirmed during a quick sizzle reel: God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Battlefield 1, Infamous Second Son, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7. Sony hasn’t said if the Collection is for a limited time only, or whether the library will change over time. Regardless, it could be the company’s answer to Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation Now exists, but the standalone subscription service -- which combines game downloads and streaming -- has struggled to take off since its launch in January 2015.

In this article: PS5, PlayStation 5, sony, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
