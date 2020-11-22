How ‘Astro’s Playroom’ captures the magic of PS5's DualSense controller

Sure, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the Dark Souls remake are getting most of the PlayStation 5 love, but Sony’s most significant next-generation launch game may be Astro’s Playroom. It’s a showpiece for the new DualSense controller's haptic capabilities, which includes finely tuned rumbling and adaptive triggers with adjustable tension. Best of all, you can start playing it on your PS5 right away; it’s pre-installed on every system. Just like with Astro Bot Rescue Mission on the PlayStation VR, the diminutive robot is the ideal guide as Sony breaks new ground with hardware.
As I mentioned in my PlayStation 5 review, simply booting up the game jolted me awake -- it vibrated in my hands as if it was the one holding me. I could feel Astro’s every step, and I was even more amazed that every surface he walked on felt different. Thanks to the adaptive triggers, using a bow felt startlingly realistic, as if I was pulling back on a taut string.