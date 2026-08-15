What's the USB trident symbol for? How to know what kind of port you have

USB is supposed to be a consistent connection. But as the connector and underlying interfaces have evolved over the decades, it's more confusing than ever to know what a given USB port or cable is capable of. Some offer ultra-fast data transfers, while others can power an external display. Older USB ports are still fine for connecting devices that aren't reliant on speed. But unfortunately, the icons that represent these standards are rarely clear on their own.

While it's far too messy to dissect into every little update USB has seen, you can still make sense of it all using a few easy checks. Knowing what's underneath a connector or port gives you confidence when buying a new laptop or cable. It also helps you optimize which devices are plugged into which slots so you don't waste time on sub-optimal transfer times.

Next time you look at your USB devices, you'll know how to make sense of these identifiers.